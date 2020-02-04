Suspects arrested over for 'bag full of drugs'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL - The Florida Highway Patrol pulled over a speeding vehicle on I-10 Saturday. When troopers conducted a search of the vehicle, they found a bag labeled on it "Bag Full of Drugs."

The trooper opened up the bag and well, what do you know, they found drugs inside. The bag contained illegal controlled substances such as meth, GHB, cocaine, MDMA and Fentanyl.