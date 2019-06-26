Study shows a third of women date for food
The phnomena is known as "foodie calls"
Univision,Jun 26, 2019 – 3:31 PM EDT
Dating could be tough in this day and age but a new study shows that women only are in it for free food.
That's right, a new study published by the Social Psychological and Personal Science shows that they surveyed over 300 women on their personalities, opinions on gender roles and how often they go out for a free meal.
The group found that only 23 to 33 percent of the women in the study said they've engaged with a "foodie call."