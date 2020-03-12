Soulja Boy is making money off his soap business

Soulja Boy is making bank off his new business opportunity. Soap.

Soulja along with CEO Miami Mike have both invested in a South Haven, Mississippi soap shop and it couldn't have come at a better time.

With the coronavirus outbreak and people in need for soap and other germ killing products, the investment in Soap Shop is making bank big time.

Products are flying off the shelves breaking records. He went from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products to 3,000 over the course of two months.

According to Soulja, some of the profits made go to a charity called 'Bubbles for Cash' which allows kids to sell his soap for fundraising efforts. The money made goes back into the community.