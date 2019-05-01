Soulja Boy gets jail time

DeAndre Cortez Way or better known as Soulja Boy will be locked up for awhile. The 28-year-old rapper was arrested on April 11th and held without bail at the Los Angeles’ Men’s Central Jail since.

TMZ reported that Soulja Boy was sentenced for violating his probation after the judge said that he failed to do court ordered community service. The rapper had also conspired to falsify evidence that he completed his service. Additionally, police found ammunitiion the the rapper's Agoura Hills, California home.

Possession of ammunition goes against the rapper's probation from a conviction in 2014 for carrying a loaded firearm in public.

The judge handling Soulja Boy's case is considering a two-year sentence in a state prison but decided to be lenient in his final sentencing. The judge even acknowleged that the rapper had several of missed business oportunities while in jail.

"My client is very thankful to the judge that he was sentenced to only 240 days because the judge was initially contemplating a sentence of two years.Once he’s released, he’s committed to follow all the orders and directives of the court and of the probation department." said Soulja Boy's attorney Fred G. Minassian.