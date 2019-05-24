Sonic movie will be released in 2020

Fans for Sonic the Hedgehog made it loud and clear that they didn't like the character after the trailer was dropped. Director Jeff Fowler had responded to the criticism from fans to make it absolutely right.

Most of the critics pointed out that Sonic had human teeth and small eyes. The iconic video game character has bigger green eyes that connect near the nose, a smaller body, longer legs along with red and white shoes.

Fowler had posted to Twitter that the new release date will be on February 14, 2020, just in time to take your Valentine's date.