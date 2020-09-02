Snoop Dogg reveals his new Gin brand

Snoop Dogg just revealed his latest business venture. INDOGGO Gin.

Snoop teamed up with Trusted Spirits founder Keenan Towns to create a one-of-a-kind California style Gin. Snoop recalled when he wrote the song "Gin and Juice" he felt the good feelings and real experiences. It naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, Snoop wanted to give those feelings straight from the bottle.

Snoop confidently claims that his Gin tastes different from any other Gin in the world describing it as "juicy" and "laid-back".