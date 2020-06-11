Snoop Dogg pledges to vote for the first time in 2020

Voting is your right in the U.S. and for rapper Snoop Dogg, it's his as well.

The 48-year-old rapper previously thought that he couldn't vote because of his two felony charges.

"For many years they had me brainwashed thinking you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," Snoop said on the radio show. "My record's been expunged. Now I can vote."

Snoop also said that he didn't want to pressure others to go out and vote if he wasn't doing it himself. 2020 will be different.

"I ain't gonna tell you to do something I didn't do. If I tell you to do something, I would have done it already," Snoop said. "We got to make a difference. I can't talk about it and not be about it."

If you're going to go out and vote, now is the perfect time to do it.

"This is a serious time, it's a serious situation. We dealing the pandemic still, and I don't think that is fully going away," Snoop said.