Snoop Dogg and Banda MS come together for joint concert

In a collaboration that will take place in Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena, both Mexican regional band Banda MS will be sharing the stage with rapper Snoop Dogg. This will be either's first ever joint concert performance together one one stage.

The concert is called "Dos Culturas, Una Union" (Two Cultures, One Union) taking place on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The concert promises to bring together two worlds of music entertainment; Regional Mexican and Hip-Hop. Each will put on their biggest and best hits.

The press release says “Consequently, the public will have the opportunity to see two shows and two totally different musical styles on the same stage.”