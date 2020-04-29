Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World actor Irrfan Khan dead at 53

Indian Hollywood and Bollywood actor Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan was known for his roles in "Slumdog Millionare" "Life of Pi" and "Jurrasic World" has died at the age of 53.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away," read a statement from Khan's PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."

Irrfan was one of the best known actors in India. In March 2018, he was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor, an abnormal growth in the body's specialized neuroendocrine cells.

Earlier in the week, Irrfan was admitted into ICU at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for an infection in his colon, his PR agency said.

Last week Irffan's mother had passed away and he was unable to attend her last rites due to coronavirus ordinances in India restricting the movement of their citizens.



Irrfan leaves his wife and two children behind.

Actress Mindy Kaling recalled a quote about Irrfan from an interview that Tom Hanks said.