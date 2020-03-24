Slim Thug tests positive for COVID-19

Slim Thug revealed publicly that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. ST wrote to his 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

"So check this out. No games bein' played alright. The other day I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive." said Slim. He explained that he has been careful by self quarantining, stayed in his truck while waiting for his food.

He mentioned on video that he may have contracted it by going to get something to eat the other day. The other day he said he had a fever and a cough. He said to take this stuff serious.

"I'm good. I feel good. I don't have any problems right now."

Sit home, self quarantine