Sister of Kobe Bryant gets memorial tattoo for late brother and niece
Mamba family. 🖤
Univision,Feb 27, 2020 – 12:34 PM EST
Sharia Washington is paying her respects to her brother and niece Gianna by getting a tribute tattoo. The tattoo is the infinity symbol with the numbers 2, which was Gianna's jersey number and 24 for Kobe.
She got the tattoo on her left shoulder blade in a permanent tribute of the two that died in a tragic helicopter crash in January.
Washington shared a photo of the finished tattoo on her Instagram Wednesday night.