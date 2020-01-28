Shaq is not doing too well after the death of Kobe Bryant

Not only Shaq is mourning his former Lakers teammate but the other passengers that have parished which includes Kobe's second oldest daughter Gianna.

The tragedy has brought back similar emotions Shaq was dealing with when he lost his sister, Ayesha from cancer.

“I’m just getting over the death of my sister. You guys told me the other day when I came in that I looked like I needed some rest.” said Shaq himself In The BIG Podcast with Shaq.

“I haven't been sleeping after Ayesha's death because [I’m] just not thinking about the good times, but thinking about the times when I could have [done] something or I could have done something different or I could have loved her more or I could have showed her more support,” Shaq continued. “And, the same thing hit when I found out this news.”

“[It was] sad enough, then you hear his daughter was with him,” Shaq said. “I haven’t eaten. I haven’t slept. I’m looking at all the tapes, but I’m sick right now.”

“This one’s gonna hurt for a long, long time,” Shaq continued. “I just wish he was here. I wish I could say something to him. My heart goes out to Vanessa because she lost two. I have a little brother, but I lost a brother yesterday.”

“I don’t want to do that anymore because, you never know. So yesterday I just called all the people I had discrepancies with and said, ‘Look man, I love you,’” Shaq shared. “And, we didn’t talk much over the phone, but I just wish we did. We’re sort of similar guys -- family first, business and ‘I’ll see you when I see you.’ I have a lot of best friends, but I don’t do the mushy talking on the phone thing.”

In an Instagram post Shaq put up after hearing about the death of his close teammate, he told his fans about the pain he is going through.

"My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board."said Shaq in the post that shows him carrying Kobe which got over 4 million likes. "I'M SICK RIGHT NOW"





Just to clear the air, there was 'no beef' between Kobe and Shaq.



