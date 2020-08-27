Several NFL teams cancel their practice to focus on social justice

There are reports that several NFL teams are joining in on the NBA boycott for social justice. One day after the NBA refusing to take the court for the playoffs, some NFL players are following suit.

The NY Jets, Indianapolis Colts and The Washington Football Team are among those who had cancelled their team activities on Thursday.

Head coach of Washington Football Team states that the decision had come following a conversation with the team president, Jason Wright.

"Jason Wright and I worked this afternoon to develop a response that has the right balance between the business of football and being truly thoughtful about the social injustice we witnessed with this latest incident in Wisconsin."

"We went to Mr. Snyder with our plan for tomorrow, and we were given his complete support and approval."

"In place of our practice at FedExField, the players, coaches and football staff will meet as a football family, and we will continue our open dialogue on the issues of racism and social injustice in our country."

Rivera said that Thursday will be a day of reflection and Friday practice will resume.

It is unclear if other teams will follow. But we know that the Baltimore Ravens, NY Giants, New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proceeded their practice as scheduled.

The Ravens made a statement about resuming their camp.