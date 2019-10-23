Selena Gomez drops new emotional song

She's back!

The song "Lose You To Love Me" by Selena Gomez just racked up over 6 million views on YouTube after dropping on October 22nd. Selenators are all talking that they're convinced that this new song was inspired by her ex-boyfriend -- Justin Bieber, who recently got married to Hailey Baldwin.

Also can we say that we're impressed that the black and white video music video was shot on an iPhone according to the hashtag #ShotoniPhone.

Gomez thanked her fans yesterday on Twitter saying "Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn't do it without you all and I can't wait to start my next adventure with you. Lose You To Love Me is out now"