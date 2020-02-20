Select theatres to show 35th Anniversary of 'The Color Purple'

The Color Purple was released on December 18, 1985. It has been 35 years and stars Academy Award ® winner Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey in the Steven Spielberg directed adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple.

The synopsis: An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), an African-American woman living in the South who survives incredible abuse and bigotry. After Celie's abusive father marries her off to the equally debasing "Mister" Albert Johnson (Danny Glover), things go from bad to worse, leaving Celie to find companionship anywhere she can. She perseveres, holding on to her dream of one day being reunited with her sister in Africa. Based on the novel by Alice Walker.