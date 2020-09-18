See Rick Ross' newest video with Finn Matthews "Pinned to the Cross"
The Bawse calls out Terry Crews and Dr. Dre's wife in his new video
By: Univision,Sep 18, 2020 – 02:43 PM EDT
Rick Ross drops "Pinned to the Cross" music video featuring Finn Matthews. Rozay normally shows off an extravagant lifestyle filled with lavishes but this music video is different. It has a real message behind it.
The Bawse wants to remind his fans that he's there with them on the fight against racism and inequalities. Ross vividly paints the picture of current America fighting. The music video flashes demands for justice for those who were lost in the Black community.
Even though Ross is dressed in ice and silk, he's with the people during this time.
