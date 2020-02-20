Security guard fatally stabbed after asking someone to lower music volume

SPRING VALLEY, NY - Around 2 p.m. at the Finklestein Library in Spring Valley, NY, a 52-year-old woman by the name of Sandra Wilson was working her shift as a security guard.



It was when Wilson approached 25-year-old Blanchard Glaudin to ask him to lower his music in which he was listening to on his headphones as it was being distrubing to the guests at the library.

Glaudin became annoyed with her request to turn the music down and reacted by attacking Wilson with a 6-inch kitchen knife. Authorities said that the man repeatedly stabbed Wilson multiple times before attempting to escape via the third flood of the library.

Two brave patrons of the library apprehended Glaudin until the police had arrived.

Wilson was immediately rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

"A terrible act of violence today at a library many in our community visit. Very disheartened to read that a woman was stabbed at the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley. Awaiting more information. Praying for the security guard injured." Senator David Carlucci posted to Facebook.

As for Glaudin, he was arraigned in Spring Valley Justice Court before Honorable Judge Desir Wednesday evening. Glaudin has now been booked in the Rockland County Jail.