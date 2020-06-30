Sea World's July 4th firework show will be different this year

San Antonio, TX - Sea World will be doing their firework show a little differently this year. Instead of everyone crowding up by the flag pole, the park will be shooting fireworks from two opposite ends of the park allowing guests plenty of room to distance themselves from others.

Also, Sea World will be only allowing people into the park who had made a reservation online in advance. They will have two firework displays. One on July 3rd and the second show on July 4th at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Those who do enter the park will be subject to temperature checks and face coverings must be worn throughout their visit unless in the waterpark area.