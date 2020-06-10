Sea World of San Antonio sets opening date

Sea World of San Antonio just announced that they will be opening their gates on June 19, 2020 on a reservation only system. Governor Greg Abbott gave the go ahead for theme parks to open starting on May 29 at 25% of their operating capacity. Aquatica, Sea World's separate water park has been open since June 6th on a reservation basis only system.

Sea World said that they will have enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing as well as promoting social distancing of 6-feet when around other people and staff.

Sea World and Aquatica will do a contactless temperature check on all guests and employees when they arrive on the property. In order to enter the theme park, guests must have a temperature of 100.4 or below as the CDC recommends.