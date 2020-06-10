Sea World of San Antonio sets opening date
Sea World of San Antonio just announced that they will be opening their gates on June 19, 2020 on a reservation only system. Governor Greg Abbott gave the go ahead for theme parks to open starting on May 29 at 25% of their operating capacity. Aquatica, Sea World's separate water park has been open since June 6th on a reservation basis only system.
Sea World said that they will have enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing as well as promoting social distancing of 6-feet when around other people and staff.
Sea World and Aquatica will do a contactless temperature check on all guests and employees when they arrive on the property. In order to enter the theme park, guests must have a temperature of 100.4 or below as the CDC recommends.
Face coverings will be required at the park's entrance, retail areas, food and beverage shops and other desiginated locations with the exception when in the water or at water attractions.