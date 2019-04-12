98.5 The Beat
ScHoolboy Q and Travis Scott get formal in 'CHopstix'
This catchy tune has a vintage look and we like it
Univision,Apr 12, 2019 – 12:12 PM EDT
ScHoolboy Q and Travis Scott dress for the occasion in the new "CHopstix" single. The single was dropped on Wednesday (April 10) with a sophisticated look from the past.
The entire music video released by ScHoolboy Q is shot in black and white is racking up near a half a million views on YouTube.
WARNING: The video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.