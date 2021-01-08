Saweetie and Doja Cat join up for 'Best Friend' music video

Fans have been waiting a long time for this collaboration and now "Best Friend" is here all thanks to Saweetie and Doja Cat.

The lady rappers give girls alike their 'BFF' anthem that they can crank up and dance to. In the music visuals that were directed by Dave Meyers, finds Saweetie and Doja living life as besties. They roll together in a bedazzled Tesla, they pull up to the club together, they do everything together.

As the song comes to an end, the final scene shows Saweetie trying to convince Doja to jump off a cliff with her naked. A nervous Doja shouts out "Its my first time."