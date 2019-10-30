Saudi Arabia makes history with first women's wrestling match

WWE just announced they will have their very first women's wrestling match ever in the country of Saudi Arabia going down this week. Officals from the country had previously blocked the WWE from holding any women's matches.

Since the country is going through a "significant cultural shift" plans have changed.

Natalya and Lacey Evans face off on Thursday at Crown Jewel.

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do the things I’ve done with [WWE]. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I’m ready for this,” Lacey Evans tweeted in reaction to the news.

“The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women’s division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It’s time to bring your best, Lacey,” Natalya added.