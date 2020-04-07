null: nullpx
San Antonio Police Department are warning the public about suspicious calls

Apr 7, 2020 – 03:52 PM EDT

It's disappointing that people are taking advantage of the pandemic to get to vulnerable individulals. The San Antonio Police Department has made a public announcement regarding any suspicious activity.

People are getting calls about missing jury duty and being threatenened to be arrested. Those victims are asked to make a payment via MoneyPak or gift card loaded with money then to meet at a location.

The SAPD are asking those who are getting any calls of such a nature to call them at 210-207 SAPD.

