San Antonio Police Department are warning the public about suspicious calls
Univision,Apr 7, 2020 – 03:52 PM EDT
It's disappointing that people are taking advantage of the pandemic to get to vulnerable individulals. The San Antonio Police Department has made a public announcement regarding any suspicious activity.
People are getting calls about missing jury duty and being threatenened to be arrested. Those victims are asked to make a payment via MoneyPak or gift card loaded with money then to meet at a location.
The SAPD are asking those who are getting any calls of such a nature to call them at 210-207 SAPD.