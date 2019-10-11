San Antonio guy eats handful of crickets
We all know there's a cricket infestation but come on
Univision,Oct 11, 2019 – 8:29 AM EDT
A video that was posted to a University of Texas at San Antonio fan page that is going viral. It shows a man wearing a blue OLLU shirt getting a handful of crickets (which are in abudance right now around the city by the way) and putting them in his mouth, eating them. Now there's a way to get your protien for the day.
WARNING: You may find the video disturbing and the video contains explicit language