null: nullpx
EN VIVO
98.5 The Beat98.5 The Beat

San Antonio guy eats handful of crickets

We all know there's a cricket infestation but come on
Oct 11, 2019 – 8:29 AM EDT

A video that was posted to a University of Texas at San Antonio fan page that is going viral. It shows a man wearing a blue OLLU shirt getting a handful of crickets (which are in abudance right now around the city by the way) and putting them in his mouth, eating them. Now there's a way to get your protien for the day.

WARNING: You may find the video disturbing and the video contains explicit language

Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault