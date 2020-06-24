San Antonio fighter wins in Las Vegas Tuesday

San Antonio's very own 24-year-old Joshua Franco took on 29-year-old Australian boxing star Andrew Moloney in the World Boxing Association Junior Bantamweight title Tuesday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Conference Center in an upset win as the super flyweight champ. Judges came to a unanimous decision after dropping Moloney in the 11th round. Judges had scores of 114-113, 114-113 and 115 - 112 for Franco.

Franco came in at 17-1-2 beating a previously unbeaten champion Maloney 21-1.

First four rounds for Maloney were solid but Franco came back in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds when Maloney couldn't get any punches through.