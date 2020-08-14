RZA reinvents new ice cream truck jingle

Did you know that the classic ice cream truck jingle " Turkey in the Straw" has a racist past?

Yes that's right, that song has a racist origin. The song "Turkey in the Straw" was originated from British and Irish folk songs that had no racial connotations at the time it was created.

The song was originally performed in 1800's American mistrel shows. Later, some of those songs that used that melody were connected to highly offensive and racist lyrics. We're not going to go into those songs though.

In the 19th century, Turkey in the Straw had been adapted by ice cream parlors and later added to ice cream trucks to blare the jingle to alert children that sweet treats are out their front door.

Now, ice cream company Good Humor teamed up with rapper RZA to come up with a new ice cream jingle that has been reimagined from the start.

RZA's new jingle will be blasting through the speakers of ice cream trucks everywhere soon.

The video below shares the story behind the jingle.



Check out the new song below. This new jingle will be made available for trucks all over the country.