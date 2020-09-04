Rob Schneider makes special guest appearance in G-Eazy's new music video "Down"

G-Eazy treats his fans to his brand new music video "Down" with Mulatto, which was inspired by the 1999 film Deuce Bigalow starring Rob Schneider.

Speaking of Rob Schneider, he makes an appeance with the Oakland born rapper as two male bellhops who double as gigalos. Also starring in this star studdeded story are Jordyn Woods, Flo Milli, and Saucy Santana.

The new music video dropped weeks after the release of Mulatto's new project 'Queen of Da Souf'.

WARNING: This music video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.