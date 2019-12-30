Ring in 2020 with us!
98.5 The Beat along with Latino Mix 95.1 and Vibe 107.5 are joining forces for one mega party going down inside V Lounge (107 Martin Street)
Univision,Dec 30, 2019 – 10:57 AM EST
DJ UltraSonic, Xavier the Freakin Rican along with YaYa will be spinning and hosting till the midnight countdown along with complimentary champagne toast when we arrive to 2020!