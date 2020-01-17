Rihanna is single again
The international songstress Rihanna is back on the market. According to sources, her and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have broke things off after three years of dating.
Univision,Jan 17, 2020 – 4:48 PM EST
The singer and Saudi Arabian businessman, who are both 31-year-old by the way first linked up in 2017.
Their relationship was kept mostly private. In the November 2019 issue of Vogue magazine, Rihanna opened up about her relationship saying "I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy.
The question was asked if she wanted kids and she replied "without a doubt."
Before dating Hassan, Rihanna was in a relationship with Drake then Chris Brown.