Rihanna injured in a scooter accident

Rihanna was involved in a scary accident with an electric scooter Friday night.

The songstress was on her way picking up some food at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California when she was spotting in an Escalade. It was when paparazzi had captured the moment RiRi took off her sunglasses revealing a black eye and some swelling on her face.

Rumors of a physical altercation were put to rest when her representative explained that Rihanna fell off an e-scooter the other day flipping over on her face and hitting her forehead.

She is currently healing and the injury looks a lot worse than how it feels.

Rihanna isn't the only person that suffered injuries from those scooters found in major cities. Simon Cowell also had a bad experience with an e-bike and fractured his back. He is still recovering from the result of his injuries.