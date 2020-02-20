Rihanna celebrates her birthday in Mexico

Happy birthday Rihanna!

The Fenty Beauty star is celebrating her 32nd birthday with a party in Mexico. The Bad Gal took her closest friends and family on a south of the border vacation with a Fiesta themed birthday celebration.

Guests included Rorrey and Rajad, her best friends Melissa Ford and Jenn Rosales, baby cousin Majesty, Roc Nation's Jay Brown. They all sat down for a lavish dinner together at a resort prepared by the resort's chef.

Mariachi's and dancers entertained the guests while partying until the wee hours of the morning. They were dancing and having a good time to songs by Future and Drake.