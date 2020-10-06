Rihanna apologizes to Muslim fans for song choice during Savage X Fenty fashion show

Rihanna had faced multiple criticism from fans from all over the world for the use of a song that contained sacred Islamic verses.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show," Rihanna said in a post to her Instagram story.

“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!”



After the backlash, Coucou Chloe had apologized on Twitter.

“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM'. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith,” said Coucou.

“I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”