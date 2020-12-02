Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially in a relationship

After months of rumors, it is official that Rihanna is dating rapper A$AP Rocky! Confirmed by PEOPLE, the songstress and rapper were both spotted in New York City over the weekend having a dinner date at the Beatrice Inn.

A$AP did open for the U.S. leg of RiRi's Diamonds World Tour back in 2013.

Rih had split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel back in January. But sources said that Rihanna and Rocky were dating and those were speculated rumors. Rihanna had dropped some hard hints in past interviews though.

"My skin type is just as complicated as men are," Rihanna jokingly said when A$AP Rocky asked about her skin type for Vogue. "Y'all always try to say women are complicated [but] it's y'all!"

A$AP was asked on how it was working with Rihanna and this was his response.

"I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy," he said. "That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day."