Rick Ross debuts 'Gold Roses' music video featuring Drake

Drake joins Rick Ross for "Gold Roses" right after being featured in "Money in the Grave" right off of Rozay's 10th album Port of Miami 2. While Drizzy doesn't make an appeance in the video, you can hear him do his thing in the song.

The Bawse makes an appearance in a dimmly lit room standing next to a piano with a lady next to his side. Then the video transitions to a room full of gold roses from floor to celiling.

"I was nominated, never won a Grammy." the Bawse begins "But I under stand they'll never understand me." The Maybach Music master rhymes.