Request for R. Kelly's coronavirus release been denied

R. Kelly's legal team has asked a Brooklyn judge permission to be released on March 26th due to the coronavirus pandemic on the terms that he is susceptible to severe illness due to his age. His team asked that he to be placed on home confinement at the Roosevelt Collections Loft apartments in Chicago.

In Kelly's defense, his legal team has also put together a list of other defendants who have also been granted release due to the pandemic.

“This is not a request to open the doors and allow all inmates out, this is a specific request concerning a specific inmate,” attorneys Steve Greenberg and Tom Farinella argued.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly denied the motion and had ruled that his is not endangered by the virus and will not be released according to Variety. Kelly remains a flight risk.

“The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses,” Donnelly wrote. “The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

It was also noted that MCC inmates have been provided free additional soap and the option to purchase more from the commissary.

The 53-year-old R&B singer is currently held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center awaiting his trial for sexual misconduct, racketeering and other charges in three jurisdictions.