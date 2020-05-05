Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new series

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness docuseries on Netflix kept many Americans and the world entertained while self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The question we're all asking is, did Carole Baskin really kill her husband?

Now, Variety said that actor Nicolas Cage is to play the eccentric zookeeper in a new TV series. Eight season episode series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios will be taken into the market real soon.

The series will be based on the Texas Monthly article, Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild, written by Leif Reigstad.

56-year-old Nicolas Cage will also be acting as executive producer and the script to be written by Dan Lagana, American Vandal showrunner.