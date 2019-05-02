Remy Ma arrested on assault

On Wednesday, Grammy-nominated Remy Ma was arrested for attacking Love & Hip-Hop: New York co-star Brittney Taylor. Taylor accused Remy of hitting her in the face with a closed fist that caused bruses and swelling to her right eye at a New York venue April 16th.

Remy herself had declined to comment on the case after she was arriagned on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. Remy was freed on $1,500 bail. Remy now has to wear an ankle monitor and has a curfew 11am - 8pm plus has to check in with parole services every week as from originally every four months.

This is bad news for Remy, who is on parole for the 2007 shooting of a friend.