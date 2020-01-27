Remembering the victims of helicopter crash in Calabasas

All nine victims of the tragic Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash have been identified. The helicopter was clear to take off in foggy conditions which had grounded other aircraft shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. The helicopter was en route to Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. The helicopter crashed shortly after take off. No one survived. Throughout the day Sunday, victims were identified and next of kin were being notified before media release.

Kobe Bryant, 41- 18-time NBA All-Star and two time Olympic gold medalist who dedicated his life to his family and the game of Basketball. Father of Gianna Bryant.

Gianna Bryant,13 - Daughter of Kobe Bryant, second oldest of Bryant's four daughters. Had aspirations to basketball and was expected to carry on the family legacy.

John Atobeli, 56 - Head Baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. His wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were also on board the helicopter. John was a former coach of the Brewster Whitecaps in Cape Cod.

Christina Mauser - Basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, where Kobe's daughter had attended school. Christina's husband Matt wrote on Facebook, "My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all of the well wishes they mean so much."

Sarah and Payton Chester - Sarah had worked previously at Tustin Memorial Academy but had left to dedicate her time more to her family. Payton attended Harbor View from Kindergarten through fifth grade