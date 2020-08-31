Recap of all the VMA performances you may have missed Sunday night

We got all of the VMA top performances right below for your viewing pleasure. Grab a snack, kick back and relax with all the videos (in no particular order) from this past 2020 VMA's which by the way was hosted by Keke Palmer.

Machine Gun Kelly featuring blackbear & Travis Barker: "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine"







Da Baby performs "PEEPHOLE", "Blind" and "Rockstar"







Miley Cyrus performing "Midnight Sky"







BTS performing "Dynamite"







Lady Gaga performed a medley of "Chromatica II", "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande







Doja Cat performance of "Say So" and "Like That"







Keke Palmer's performance of "Snack"







Black Eyed Peas performance of "VIDA LOCA" and "I Gotta Feeling"







Lewis Capaldi's performance of "Before You Go"







Jack Harlow performs "What's Poppin"







Chloe x Halle performance of "Ungodly Hour"







Tate McRae's performance of "You Broke Me First"







Julia Michaels and JP Saxe's performance of "If The World Was Ending"





Preview new upcoming movie "Antebellum" featuring Janelle Monáe - Drops in theatres on September 18



