Raz B arrested for DWI

Raz B was driving his Mercedes-Benz and a cop saw him run a red light. The police officer pulled over the B2K singer around 3 a.m. Wednesday for DUI. Raz blew over the legal limit on a breathalyzer.

Another thing that wasn't in Raz's favor was he didn't have his drivers license on him. The police officer smelled alcohol on his breath. Raz admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier that night.

Raz was immediately booked into jail on the suspicion of driving under the influence and was released after posting $5,000 bond.