Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love

After four years of marriage, Ray J has filed for divorce from Princess Love. The singer filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Monday stating irreconcilable differences.

But wait. Princess Love filed for divorce back in May but had reconciled over the summer. The couple have been living separately in the beginning of the year but had claimed that he left her "stranded" in Las Vegas. Love had returned to L.A. after a fight in November. Love was eight months pregnant with their second child.