Rappers react to Kim Kardashian's goal to free C-Murder

On August 16, Kim Kardashian posted a Tweet to her 66.4 million followers which also got the attention of a lot of rappers in the game.







"The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted."

Now rappers are giving their nod to Kanye West's wife to free Corey Miller, or better known by his stage name C-Murder.















