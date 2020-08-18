Rappers react to Kim Kardashian's goal to free C-Murder
Press here to react
On August 16, Kim Kardashian posted a Tweet to her 66.4 million followers which also got the attention of a lot of rappers in the game.
"The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted."
Now rappers are giving their nod to Kanye West's wife to free Corey Miller, or better known by his stage name C-Murder.
The backstory in case you didn't know. Murder C was sentenced to life in prison on August 14, 2009 for the connection in the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. Miller remains his innocence. He is currently in lockdown at the Louisiana State Penitentirary. A new trial has been called for numerous times.
Press here to react