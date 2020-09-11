Rapper 6ix9ine breaks his silence in the exclusive Univision interview

Rapper 6ix9ine reveals in Spanish on El Gordo y La Flaca yesterday. Here is the exclusive interview in case you missed it.

"I'd rather be killed on the street than in jail": Tekashi after reporting on his former partners.

The rapper told Gelena Solano why he decided to cooperate with the authorities, otherwise he would have had to spend more than 40 years in prison, coupled with the fact that the police knew of death threats against the singer. Although Tekashi 6ix9ine said he did not live in fear, he is always seen surrounded by a large security force consisting of three trucks and 10 bodyguards.

"I got a rage": Tekashi 6ix9ine talks about the beating he gave his ex-partner

In an exclusive interview for El Gordo and La Flaca, the rapper took responsibility for the crimes of which he has been accused and spoke of the money he earned and how he distributed it among his friends. However, that did not save him from the betrayal of his ex-manager, who had sex with Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi's daughter, causing him to lose his mind and beat her.