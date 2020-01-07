Rae Sremmurd's stepdad killed

Tupelo Police department responded to a call Monday night where officers discovered a 62-year-old man shot dead in Mississippi.

TMZ reports that Swae Lee and Slim Kxmmi's younger brother, Michael Brown was immediately taken into custody. The 19-year-old male is a person of interest involved in the shooting. A psychiatric evaluation is being called for the younger brother.

Stepfather, Flyod Sullivan had helped raise Jimmi and Swae since moving to Mississippi with their mother, Bernadette.

No other people are being concidered in connection with the killing.

Swae Lee posted a selfie with a broken heart emoji on his Instragram story Monday evening, it was not clear if he was responding to the horrific news earlier that day.