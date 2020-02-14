Quavo surprises Saweetie with a violinist
So sweet.
Univision,Feb 14, 2020 – 04:05 PM EST
Quavo of Migos surprised his sweetheart Saweetie by hiring a violinst to perform "My Type" while she was laying in the hotel bed.
Saweetie chuckled a little bit and started to flow along with the music. The video was posted to Quavo's Instagram story before being deleted. He had captioned it "My Valentines."
Quavo and Saweetie had met on the set "Workin Me" and has been together for about a little over a year and a half.