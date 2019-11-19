Post Malone Runaway Tour is returning back to Texas
Mark down March 10th in your calendar!
Univision,Nov 19, 2019 – 4:24 PM EST
Post Malone just announced the second leg of his Runaway Tour starting on February 4th in Omaha, NE. That means GRAMMY award nominated Post Malone will be stopping in Austin, TX inside the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Nothing is stopping Post Malone make history as he promotes his latest album Hollywood's Bleeding.
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, November 22nd at 9 A.M. at LiveNation.com
Tyla Yaweh will be opening up for Posty in Austin, Texas.