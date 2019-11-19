Post Malone Runaway Tour is returning back to Texas

Post Malone just announced the second leg of his Runaway Tour starting on February 4th in Omaha, NE. That means GRAMMY award nominated Post Malone will be stopping in Austin, TX inside the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Nothing is stopping Post Malone make history as he promotes his latest album Hollywood's Bleeding.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, November 22nd at 9 A.M. at LiveNation.com