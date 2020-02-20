Post Malone joins Ozzy Osbourne on 'It's a Raid'
What are your thoughts of the track?
Univision,Feb 20, 2020 – 04:14 PM EST
Post Malone joins his rock friend Ozzy Osbourne for something out of the ordinary. Malone is featured on this thrash head banger "It's a Raid". You hear police sirens surround Ozzy and Malone in the song.
Malone tells Rolling Stone in a recent interview: “I know he’s been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I’m really excited for him because he’s so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible."
Ozzy's first album Ordinary Man release in a decade drops this Friday (Feb 21).
What are your thoughts of the track?
WARNING: The track contains explicit language.