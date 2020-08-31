Post Malone is now part owner of Esports team
Post Malone is gearing up for his life after the music industry pushing towards the Esports world. Posty joined other elite rappers such as Drake, Wiz Khalifa and Offset to invest in the growing competitive market.
25-year-old Malone now is the co-owner of the Dallas Empire, which is a Call of Duty League. The other half is owned by Envy Gaming. It was not disclosed on how much Malone had invested into the Dallas Esport team.
There are twelve COD teams franchised.
The deal was brokered by Malone's representation at London Entertainment Group, Electric Feel Entertainment and United Talent Agency.
“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” said Post Malone in a release. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.” Malone is also an avid gamer, maintaining his own Twitch channel, and serving as a brand ambassador for gaming peripheral brand HyperX.”
