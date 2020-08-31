Post Malone is now part owner of Esports team

Post Malone is gearing up for his life after the music industry pushing towards the Esports world. Posty joined other elite rappers such as Drake, Wiz Khalifa and Offset to invest in the growing competitive market.

25-year-old Malone now is the co-owner of the Dallas Empire, which is a Call of Duty League. The other half is owned by Envy Gaming. It was not disclosed on how much Malone had invested into the Dallas Esport team.

There are twelve COD teams franchised.

The deal was brokered by Malone's representation at London Entertainment Group, Electric Feel Entertainment and United Talent Agency.