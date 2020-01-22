null: nullpx
Post Malone is now acting in movies

Dirty cops, drug cartels and dirty politicians
Jan 22, 2020 – 6:06 PM EST

Post Malone is now a Hollywood actor. Posty pulls up a chair to talk to Mark Wahlberg's character, Spenser, who is an ex-cop. Posty and other prisoners give Spenser a little "going away message". The trailer shows all of the prisoners getting into a brawl. Spenser is then released into the streets where he meets his no-nonsense roomate, Hawk. Spenser finds himself in all kinds of trouble after being in prison all throughout this high-action film.

The film also features stars such as Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger and Austin Post a.k.a. Post Malone.

The movie hits Netflix on March 6th.

