Post Malone is now acting in movies
Dirty cops, drug cartels and dirty politicians
Univision,Jan 22, 2020 – 6:06 PM EST
Post Malone is now a Hollywood actor. Posty pulls up a chair to talk to Mark Wahlberg's character, Spenser, who is an ex-cop. Posty and other prisoners give Spenser a little "going away message". The trailer shows all of the prisoners getting into a brawl. Spenser is then released into the streets where he meets his no-nonsense roomate, Hawk. Spenser finds himself in all kinds of trouble after being in prison all throughout this high-action film.
The film also features stars such as Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger and Austin Post a.k.a. Post Malone.
The movie hits Netflix on March 6th.