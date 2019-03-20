98.5 The Beat
Post Malone drops music video to "Wow"
Here's the visuals
Univision,Mar 20, 2019 – 3:06 PM EDT
It's been three months since Post Malone dropped "Wow" and now we get to finally see the music video we've all been waiting for. The video begins with quote by Charles Buxton, a British writer and philanthropist "You will never find time for anything. If you want time, you must make it. " Charles Buxton.
Another thing is that 40-year-old viral dance sensation Mike Alancourt made a special appearance to shoot a cameo in the music video. The video already has racked up over 1.4 million views on YouTube.
"Wow" was released in December and still climbing the charts where it resides on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 5. 4